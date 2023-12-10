Brian O’Neill ruled out vs. Raiders with an ankle injury

A tough day for the Minnesota Vikings keeps getting tougher, as they will have to play the remainder of the game against the Raiders without right tackle Brian O’Neill. O’Neill has officially been ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

Brian O'Neill (ankle) downgraded to out — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 10, 2023

O’Neill was initially hurt late in the second quarter, where his leg appeared to give out from under him on a pass rush by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

With O’Neill out, Vikings reserve tackle David Quessenberry has the unenviable task of guarding Crosby for the remainder of the game. The Vikings came into the game against the Raiders already without right guard Ed Ingram and have now lost yet another offensive lineman on a squad that was already struggling to protect quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire