Brian O’Neill (calf) ruled out for Week 18 vs. Bears

The Minnesota Vikings suffered two injuries in Sunday’s embarrassing 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers and they both were to the offensive line.

Center Austin Schlottmann (broken ankle) and right tackle Brian O’Neill (calf) both left the game early in the first quarter and head coach Kevin O’Connell ruled both of them out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

During his press conference on Monday afternoon, O’Connell broke the news about O’Neill and said that the injury was pretty significant.

That is a major cause for concern as O’Neill has been the Vikings’ most consistent offensive linemen over the last five seasons and not having a full-time starter on either side of Ed Ingram could end up being a disaster.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire