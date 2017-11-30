How Brian Moorman honors Sean Taylor every day, decade after devastating Pro Bowl hit

Brian Moorman will be forever linked with Sean Taylor, thanks to the 2006 Pro Bowl. It's a moment that Moorman cherishes every day.

Brian Moorman was a two-time Pro Bowler and holds the record for the longest punt in NFL history. He was named to the Buffalo Bills 50th anniversary team and the NFL 2000's all-decade team.

The 14-year NFL punter is one of the best to ever put his boot to the ball.

But Moorman's place in NFL history is not due to his accolades or history-making punt.

Nope. Moorman will be forever remembered for the 2006 Pro Bowl in which he was on the receiving end of a Sean Taylor hit that may go down as one of the most devastating hits in NFL history.

RELATED: JOE GIBBS' FONDEST MEMORIES OF SEAN TAYLOR

With the 10 year anniversary of Sean Taylor's death taking place this Monday, many former colleagues, coaches and former players have weighed in with what Taylor meant to them. Moorman, who will be forever linked with Taylor, weighed in on Taylor, and the iconic moment, from Redskins.com: "I tell people that was my 15 seconds of fame. Every year I still get text messages or emails or calls or somebody tweets at me or whatever it might be."

Story Continues

Moorman, who retired in 2013, has several of his jerseys mounted on walls. All of them have the jerseys facing backwards. All except one: The 2006 Pro Bowl jersey.

Why?

Because it still has flakes of gold paint from Taylor's facemask.

" I'm able to take pride that I was able to take that kind of a hit. He caught me right on my shoulder. I can say that because there's still a little fleck of his facemask paint embedded in that jersey and a hole in the shoulder. It's the only jersey I framed frontwards because you can see that. All the rest of them are framed backwards. You can see a little bit of yellow paint if you get up close. It's right there. I didn't realize that until I framed it. I'm like, "Oh my gosh, that's crazy." There were pictures of just before me being hit. I could never find a picture of me getting hit. It's one of the most memorable parts of my career."

In honor of the 10th anniversary of his death, lets never forget the time Sean Taylor DESTROYED punter Brian Moorman in the Pro Bowl. #RIP21 #HTTR pic.twitter.com/uugVU0tARc — Shaun Salehi (@DoubleS30) November 27, 2017

Taylor was revered by many, but remembered - and honored - by even more.

RELATED: HOW RAVENS' SAFETY HONORED SEAN TAYLOR