Brian Moore of Twin Valley boys and girls hoops fame hired to coach Richlands boys

Apr. 25—RICHLANDS — A fixture of Buchanan County high school basketball will be taking over the boys hoops program at Richlands next season.

The Tazewell County School Board has hired longtime Twin Valley coach Brian Moore to replace Ronnie Davis as head coach of the Blue Tornado boys varsity team. Davis has assumed the reins of the Richlands football program.

Moore, who is currently the Panthers' athletic director, has compiled more than 300 career wins coaching boys and girls high school basketball. Moore was head coach at Pilgrim's Knob during Twin Valley's 2006 run to the VHSL Class 1 Final Four, his team ultimately falling to Clarke County in the finals.

In addition to his time at Twin Valley, Moore had previous coaching experience at Marion, Honaker, Grundy and Warren County, Va.

In recent years Moore has been more closely identified with Twin Valley girls basketball, having made another strong run at returning to state-level play two years ago coaching a squad led by his talented daughter Haley, who now plays for Emory & Henry University. This past season, Moore's girls went 17-8, eventually losing to Rural retreat in the Region 1D tournament.

Moore will also teach at Richlands.