Brian Mitchell encouraged about the Commanders under GM Adam Peters

Brian Mitchell likes what he sees from the Commanders’ new leadership.

The former Washington Redskins running back/returner was a guest on the “Command Center” show Thursday and was rather upbeat in comparison to how he so often had mostly bad news to report regarding the Commanders during the Ron Rivera era.

Asked initially what he felt the Commanders needed going into this week’s draft, Mitchell responded an offensive lineman, linebacker, a cornerback to replace Kendall Fuller, and then a defensive end and tight end (knowing. of course, they are selecting a quarterback in the first round).

When host Fred Smoot inquired regarding offensive tackle, Mitchell expressed he has been saying the Commanders should trade back into the first round, obtaining an offensive tackle they really want, rather than waiting to see which one is available in the second or third round.

Mitchell reminded the audience that new general manager Adam Peters was very active in free agency and made surprising moves. Thus, Mitchell believes Peters will be busy during the draft as well, and the Commanders consequently draft in different places than they are currently scheduled.

Traveling to the draft this week, Mitchell is really looking forward to the draft in Detroit. “The ultimate thing is I’m going there to begin to see how it is really supposed to work. You know, I’ve experienced this thing before, and I’ve seen how this thing has fallen off.”

“I have seen what is going on since they signed Adam Peters, and I just want to continue seeing that.”

No doubt, the Commanders look to be in much better hands with the hiring of Peters as general manager. Commanders fans, as well as former players, such as Mitchell, desperately are hoping Peters is the man to turn around a franchise that hasn’t had a winning season since Kirk Cousins was the starting quarterback (2015 & 2016).

