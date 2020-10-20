Brian Mitchell doesn't think Trevor Lawrence would solve all of Washington's issues

B-Mitch doesn't think Lawrence would solve Washington's issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a thrilling Week 1 victory, the Washington Football Team has lost five consecutive contests, four of which have been by double digits. They've played different quarterbacks and have no short- or long-term outlook at the position.

In short, it's a mess in Ashburn.

If the season were to end now, the 1-5 Football Team would hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. The New York Jets, the lone winless team in the NFL, would pick first.

Over the past few days, chatter in the nation's capital has begun on whether the Washington Football Team will have a realistic chance at drafting Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

Even if Washington were to nab the star QB, NBC Sports Washington analyst Brian Mitchell thinks the team would still have many of the same issues they currently have, starting with the offensive line.

"Listen, I understand this thing about Trevor Lawrence and any other quarterbacks out there," Mitchell said. "But this team has had problems because they have not consistently had an offensive line in front of anybody they've drafted.

"Anytime they get a quarterback, they can have a good year or two, and then go bad," Mitchell continued. "Until they build their offensive line, I think we need to stay away from these top quarterbacks."

Lawrence would without a doubt bring stability to the quarterback position, but his effectiveness could be severely limited behind Washington's current group up front.

Just this year, we've seen No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow take plenty of devastating hits in Cincinnati. Last year's top pick, Kyler Murray, was tied for the league-lead in sacks taken. Heck, part of the reason Luck retired at age 29 was due to the number of hits he absorbed throughout his career, mostly behind a struggling Colts front.

Offensive line is just one of the many issues plaguing the Washington Football Team right now. They lack consistent weapons on offense outside of Terry McLaurin and have given up the most 40- and 50-yard plays on defense of any team in the NFL.

While Lawrence would be a great addition in Washington -- or to any team -- he certainly wouldn't be capable of fixing all of these holes himself.

Until Washington addresses its other areas of weakness on the roster, Mitchell doesn't think the team should invest its top pick in a signal-caller.

"They have to build a team," Mitchell said. "Instead of getting one guy and thinking he's going to come in here and be a magician and change everything they've been dealing with."