Brian Mitchell: Commanders play was ‘BS’ and ‘trash’

Brian Mitchell still comes to play.

Here was Mitchell on the NBC Sports Washington postgame show Sunday following the Commanders’ loss to the Browns. “If you have any connection with Washington, I don’t care if from the Redskins days, the football team and now, you have to voice your displeasure with that BS we saw on the field today! It was trash!”

Mitchell, the former Washington running back and returner, was known for his fiery, aggressive approach to each game he played in the NFL. Once the first whistle blew until the last whistle, Mitchell was aggressive, and competitive.

Consequently, Mitchell, who now is part of the “BMitch & Finlay” radio show on 106.7 The Fan weekdays, and NBC Sports Washington postgame show, expects to see the same fire from today’s Washington Commanders.

Mitchell was upset Sunday immediately following the game during his on-air appearance on NBC Sports Washington. “We take it easy in OTAs. We take it easy in minicamps. We take it easy in training camp. We approach the preseason as if we are not getting ready for a full season.”

“This year, we started slow, we got on fire, and then we finished weak like we have every year under this coaching staff.”

“For me, it is despicable to come into a game where you have to win to make it to the playoffs, and you come out today, and you stink like that. I’m sure a lot of people are going to blame Carson Wentz. But who decided to take out Taylor Heinicke and put in Carson Wentz? When every player to a man talked about how he liked playing with Taylor?”

“I don’t know what Carson was thinking about. I don’t know what the play-calling was. Garbage (pause), trash is what we saw today.”

“Santana and I played for this team. We understand you got to be honest with the fans. You folks come on here to hear us tell you what we really feel. We don’t want to just attack people. It’s time for attacking now.”

“For three years, I have heard how we are going to change the culture. The culture may be changing, but you are getting the same performance on the football field.”

“If we finish 7-9-1, how can we say that we have made any steps forward? Is this what we can expect here in Washington? Seven games? Eight games? Is this all we can expect from this staff? They got to find a way to get something better. Because right now, trash is all I see.”

