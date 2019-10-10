Braves catcher Brian McCann announces retirement after 15-year MLB career

After a decade and a half in the major leagues, Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann is calling it quits.

The former All-Star told reporters after the Braves’ NLDS loss to the St. Louis Cardinals that he is retiring. Thanks to a one-year contract signed last offseason, McCann’s career will end with the same team with which he spent his first nine seasons in MLB.

“This is it for me,” McCann said. “I’m going to go home and be a dad, and play with my kids … It’s time to go. Fifteen years. It’s done.”

Brian McCann’s career comes to an end

In 15 years as a major leaguer, McCann racked up a .262/.337/.452 career line with 1,590 hits and 282 home runs, all while coordinating pitching game plans behind the plate.

McCann was a perennial All-Star during his first tenure with the Braves, providing one of the most dangerous bats from the catching position in the league and accruing seven All-Star nods. From 2008 to 2016, McCann posted at least 20 homers in every season, a nine-year streak bested only by Mike Piazza and Yogi Berra at the catching position.

After hitting free agency following the 2014 season, McCann signed a five-year deal with the New York Yankees, where he saw less success until he was traded to the Houston Astros. There, he won his first career World Series ring in 2017.

McCann later returned to the Braves for one last ride, the perfect setting for a man who was born in Atlanta, grew up in Georgia and was drafted by the Braves back in 2002.

“I went to high school here. I grew up here. I got to play nine years to start my career here,” McCann said. “I grew up with some of my heroes growing up, and got to come back and play with the new generation. I’d say that’s a success.”

Of course, McCann’s legacy is also defined by who we was as a teammate, and the reviews there are quite positive.

Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann stands behind home plate during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP)

McCann’s former teammates praise catcher

Players from all three of McCann’s teams took to Twitter to congratulate him on his career and sing his praises inside the clubhouse.

To one of my favorite teammates ever.....congrats on a fabulous career! Thanks for keeping me young and keeping me from retiring a couple yrs earlier. Ur a true pro, a leader of men, a great father and a best friend! Have a great retirement, Brian McCann! Ur the best out there — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) October 10, 2019

Bmac you are the absolute best. Amazing catcher, amazing teammate, amazing father, amazing husband, amazing person. You are THE standard. You gave this game EVERYTHING you had. You gave us EVERYTHING you had. You gave our team a heart beat & a WS ring. Enjoy retirement. 🐐 #HOF https://t.co/F9FyVcXDbj — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 10, 2019

Brian McCann is one of the best catchers to ever play the game but also the best dude I met in Professional Baseball. Love you bro. — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) October 10, 2019

Played through a torn up knee that need surgery to help us win a WS in 2017. Best dude I met in Pro ball https://t.co/JG0VLH5Yj6 — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) October 10, 2019

What a gamer... will miss watching Bmac play the game. https://t.co/L2sx3KPoLr — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) October 10, 2019

I was a Pharmaceutical rep pitching in the big leagues the first time I pitched to Brian McCann. Without him my career would not have been. https://t.co/2rwEdZZ98A — Peter Moylan (@PeterMoylan) October 10, 2019

Congrats to my former teammate and current stepbrother on an amazing career. One of the best catchers of this generation and universally respected around the game. You’re going to love retirement bro! ⁦@Braves⁩ https://t.co/R61PlIqwHR — Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) October 10, 2019

In your career you have teammates that make an impression on you, then you have teammates that impact your life. Brian McCann is the benchmark that so many should strive to be like! Congrats on an amazing career and thank you for letting me be part of it! Love you BMac!!! pic.twitter.com/6RRpJFiaX7 — David Carpenter (@DCarpenter29) October 10, 2019

