Brian McCann announces retirement from baseball

Following the Braves’ disappointing 13-1 loss to the Cardinals in Game 5 of the NLDS, catcher Brian McCann announced his retirement from baseball, Kelsey Wingert of Fox Sports South reports.

McCann, 35, went 3-for-16 during the NLDS. The veteran spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Braves before joining the Yankees for three seasons followed by two in Houston, winning a championship in 2017. Across his 15 years in the big leagues, McCann posted a .789 OPS while racking up 282 home runs and 1,018 RBI.

After the Astros declined to pick up his 2019 club option, McCann rejoined the Braves for the 2019 season on a one-year, $2 million contract. Splitting time with Tyler Flowers behind the plate, McCann hit .249/.323/.412 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI in 316 plate appearances.

Happy trails to McCann as he heads off into post-baseball-playing life.