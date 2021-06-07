Brian Maxwell knocks down Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson with perfect hit during exhibition bout

Brian Maxwell sent Chad Johnson to the ground with a perfect right hook on Sunday night. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Though it was just a short exhibition bout, Brian Maxwell absolutely dropped former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night.

Maxwell, in the final round of their four-round exhibition, landed a right hook to Johnson’s jaw — sending him sprawling to the ring in his fighting debut.

Johnson did jump right back up and waved at the crowd before finishing the fight strong. The two were flexing and congratulating throughout the final round, too, so clearly the bout was incredibly friendly.

Considering it was the first fight on the main card leading up to the matchup between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, that should come as no surprise. Maxwell’s shot, however, was by far the most impressive moment of the fight.

Maxwell, 33, held a 2-2 MMA record during his brief professional career, with his last fight coming in 2019. Johnson played in the NFL from 2001-11, all but one of those seasons with the Bengals. Johnson racked up more than 11,000 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns throughout his time in the NFL.

Though the fight doesn't count whatsoever, Maxwell's hit made for a great moment to kick off the show in Miami on Sunday night.

More from Yahoo Sports: