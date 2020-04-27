Brian Lewerke's college stats eerily similar to another Patriots quarterback

Brian Lewerke signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Michigan State quarterback was hopeful to get drafted, but instead, he landed in a wide-open quarterback room where he'll have a chance to compete for a roster spot.

While Lewerke has been working on his accuracy this offseason and has been attempting to emulate some qualities of one of the league's best passers, he actually may have a shot at making the roster if he plays like a quarterback that's already on the Patriots roster.

That would be Brian Hoyer. The story of Hoyer and Lewerke is very similar. Both went to Michigan State. Both were undrafted. Both signed with the Patriots. And hey, even both are named Brian.

But the similarities don't end there. When looking at their college stats, it truly is remarkable how similar their numbers were at Michigan State. You can see them for yourself in the graphic below.

That's beyond crazy. And it makes it apparent that Bill Belichick has a type when scouting out undrafted quarterbacks.

Hoyer was able to improve his biggest weakness, accuracy, at the NFL level. Hoyer's preseason accuracy (65.9 percent in 2009) is a big part of why he beat out former third-round pick Kevin O'Connell that year to earn the backup job behind Tom Brady. And as a result, the now-35-year-old has been a solid backup and spot starter at the NFL level for over a decade.

Lewerke will hope to accomplish something similar in his first season. But if he can work with the New England coaching staff and make the same type of rapid improvements that Hoyer did in his first season, he should have a chance to find success.

And given how similar their college careers were, this seems like a distinct possibility.

