Brian Kelly on why he’s going all-in on Jayden Daniels’ Heisman campaign

At his press conference on Monday, Brian Kelly said he usually doesn’t make it a point to campaign for individual awards. But with some of the years his guys are having on offense, Kelly’s decided to change that.

He’s going all-in on Jayden Daniels’ Heisman campaign.

“He’s the best quarterback in the country. He’s the best playmaker in the country. I’ve watched them all. We’re 7-3. That doesn’t mean anything. It matters who the best player is and he’s the best player,” Kelly said.

The numbers back it up, too. Daniels leads the country in ESPN’s QBR and PFF passing grade.

Kelly went on to praise Daniels for what he does off the field.

“You see him smiling on the sideline all the time. That’s the way he is, whether he’s in the meetings or whether he’s in the football building, he has the personality and I think it’s infectious,” Kelly said.

According to BetMGM, Daniels’ Heisman odds are the third shortest at +400, trailing Micheal Penix and Bo Nix.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire