Here’s how Brian Kelly wants Tigers to respond to Ole Miss loss

Last Saturday did not go as planned to say the least.

After a 55-49 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, the Tigers now find themselves with two losses on the season and although the season isn’t over, they will need a lot of help if they want to make the College Football Playoff.

LSU is now 3-2 this season and they are hitting the road once again as they take on the Missouri Tigers this weekend. Missouri has been a pleasant surprise for the SEC this season. They were ranked as the second-worst team in the conference in the preseason but now they are one of the only three undefeated teams in the conference.

Brian Kelly was asked how LSU would respond in his press conference.

“Well, they’ve got a lot of pride,” he said. “I mean, they’re not happy. They’re upset. I mean, they know what happened out there. I mean, they had a chance to win the football game and they prepare, they work hard, they want to win. And they felt like they let that game get away from them. So, again, everybody has to respond to adversity, coaches and players alike, it’s life, everybody’s going to have to deal with adversity in some manner. And we have adversity in front of us. Let’s see how we’re gonna handle it. I think our guys will respond. And we put the challenge out there. And we’ll go to work on Monday.”

We will see how the Tigers respond this weekend against Missouri. The season is not over, but LSU has some work to do.

