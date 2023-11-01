Brian Kelly wants to keep Alabama as an annual opponent in future SEC scheduling

College football is set for some drastic changes in 2024, and that’s especially true in the SEC.

Oklahoma and Texas are joining the league, meaning the end of the division format that has existed since 1992. Schedules have been announced for next season, but the format beyond 2024 is yet to be determined.

LSU prepares to face Alabama on the road this weekend in a pivotal SEC West matchup, and it could potentially be the last matchup between the two in Tuscaloosa for a while. Though they will meet at Tiger Stadium in 2024, future contests are not a guarantee.

However, on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, coach Brian Kelly said that both he and athletics director Scott Woodward wish to keep the Crimson Tide as an annual opponent.

“I think we’re going to have a say in what that scheduling looks like in terms of Alabama against LSU,” Kelly said, per Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News. “I think commissioner (Greg) Sankey has given us the opportunity to talk about the team or teams that we want to keep on our schedule. Each school I think has those natural rivalries, and certainly, in talking to Scott Woodward, our AD, he and I both would be in agreement that LSU-Alabama is a game that we would like to see played every year.”

Only time will tell how the scheduling format ultimately looks, but it’s clear LSU is fighting to keep this annual rivalry alive.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire