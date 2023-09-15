Brian Kelly wants to get back to the running game against Mississippi State

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are headed into Starkville, Mississippi, to play what many consider a trap game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The game kicks off bright and early at 11 a.m. CT.

Kelly was asked his thoughts on his offensive game plan this weekend and he said that he wants to get back to the run game. In the Tigers’ loss to Florida State, they got away from the running game and put all of the pressure on Jayden Daniels’ arm to lead the comeback. Daniels finished as LSU’s leading rusher with 15 carries for 64 yards. Most of that yardage came due to scrambling.

LSU’s core running backs combined for 12 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers suffered from having some players out in week one but they got them back in week two. Logan Diggs dazzled against Grambling and may have separated himself from the pack as we head into Week 3.

Brian Kelly says #LSU needs to stay committed to running the football after getting away from it against Florida State. He reiterated who plays the most depends on the hot hand. "We’ve got to be patient in the running game," Kelly said. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) September 14, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire