Brian Kelly upgrades two starters to available for LSU football's matchup vs. Arkansas

BATON ROUGE – LSU football tight end Mason Taylor and Jack linebacker Ovie Oghoufo are available to play against Arkansas on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

Taylor missed last weekend's matchup against Mississippi State with ankle injuries. Oghoufo was available to play against the Bulldogs but could only contribute on special teams. Both players were listed as probable on Thursday's injury report.

Linebacker Omar Speights, who sat out last week's matchup with a hip flexor injury, will sit out a second consecutive game. Speights was listed as doubtful on Thursday's injury report.

LSU football injury report vs. Arkansas: Gameday update

Greg Brooks Jr.: Out

Omar Speights: Out

Mason Taylor: Available

Ovie Oghoufo: Avaialable

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football injury report vs. Arkansas: Two starters available