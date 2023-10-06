Brian Kelly updates injury report on Thursday leading up to Missouri game in Week 6

As LSU prepares for what feels like a must-win game on the road in Columbia, Missouri, to keep the team’s SEC West hopes alive, it could be without several key players when it faces the unbeaten Missouri Tigers.

Coach Brian Kelly listed three primary contributors as doubtful: receiver Chris Hilton Jr., receiver/returner Aaron Anderson and linebacker Omar Speights.

Hilton and Anderson are rotational receivers, though the latter sees expanded action on special teams in the return game. If neither are able to suit up, it could open the door for Kyren Lacy to see even more targets.

Speights, an All-Pac-12 transfer from Oregon State, could be set to miss his third game of the season. After suffering a hip flexor against Grambling, he missed the wins over Mississippi State and Arkansas before returning last week.

However, he found himself back on the injury report this week, and that could mean that true freshman linebacker Whit Weeks will make his third start of the season against Mizzou.

The Tigers will look to get back in the win column against Missouri on Saturday morning in a game that kicks at 11 a.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire