Will Brian Kelly try targeting Notre Dame commitments?

A day after Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world and left Oklahoma for USC, Brian Kelly dropped another figurative bomb by exiting Notre Dame for LSU. The move clearly surprised many and now Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick is tasked with handling a head coaching search that seemingly nobody saw coming.

In a matter of just days we’ve seen Riley flip former Oklahoma commitments to USC, would be possibly see the same thing from Kelly to current Notre Dame pledges?

Kelly was asked about that during his introductory press conference at LSU on Wednesday:

“The most important thing in recruiting is to take care of your base first,” he said. “My focus will be on those who have made a decision to come to LSU. We’ll be reaching out to those young men first and foremost.” -Brian Kelly

When asked a second time:

“No, I think what my comments would be relative to recruiting is first and foremost: Let’s take care of our base,” he said. “Let’s recruit those young men that have already pledged themselves to Louisiana State University.”-Brian Kelly

Please notice how he didn’t say he wouldn’t do it, but instead changed the focus to something else. It’s big-time college football and anything clearly goes in that whether you like it or not.

In this case though it’s probably good for Notre Dame that the best recruiters on their 2021 staff are still all in South Bend.

