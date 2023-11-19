Brian Kelly talks about a possible bowl matchup against Notre Dame

Sometimes the college football script writes itself. This could be one of those times if Brian Kelly draws a game against Notre Dame in a bowl game. The Fighting Irish played against Wake Forest on Saturday and came away with a huge 45-7 victory to improve their record to 8-3.

LSU hosted Georgia State in Baton Rouge and came away with a 56-14 win as Jayden Daniels put up incredible stats as he has his sights set on a Heisman Trophy. LSU improved to 8-3 this season as well. If the Tigers can win their next two games, Kelly will secure another 10-win season.

Kelly was asked about the possibility of the Tigers taking on his former team in a bowl game, and here is what he had to say.

“Should be great for the media. You guys will have — it’ll be great for you guys,” Kelly said, per On3. “I hope that we get a bowl matchup that everybody’s excited about. But my focus right now is on Georgia State and we gotta play up to a standard to a team that has always risen up to the competition.”

Kelly is taking the season one game at a time. He will cross that bridge if and when he gets there.

