Brian Kelly talks about how LSU is preparing for the noise at Jordan Hare

“Well, I think, first of all, you know, you have to duplicate that in practice and maybe over-emphasize it in practice, make it a little bit more difficult,”

“Which, I think, we made it pretty difficult in practice this week with with crowd noise. So I think you start there,” said Kelly, before going on to explain why he and the other coaches need to sort of simplify their communication to avoid any confusion amid all the chaos.

“And then I think, you know, you have a way to keep things simple and move quickly to limit some of the things that that can be part of bringing the crowd into the game. The more you’re over there checking and changing things, it brings the crowd into the game. So I think there’s some things that you can do technically. But look, I think you all know the the best way to keep a crowd quiet is to play really well on offense. So that’s what we hope to do.”