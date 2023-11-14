Brian Kelly talks about Jayden Daniels running ability

Jayden Daniels had a Heisman-esque game against the Florida Gators last Saturday night. He became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350+ yards and run for 200+ yards in a single game.

It is hard enough to stop a pocket passer who can pick your defense apart if he is given enough time. It adds a whole different dimension when that quarterback can take off and run for a long touchdown run.

Brian Kelly was asked after the game what kind of difference Daniels’s running ability makes for the LSU offense and what makes him so explosive on the ground.

“I mean, his ability look, usually those guys tire out, Smokey the Bear jumps on his back at about 30 yards, and that lactic acid kicks in and then they’re gone,” he said. ‘He kept going. He’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s the best quarterback in the country. He’s the best playmaker in the country, he’s the best player. Now, I’ve seen, I’ve watched them all. He is the best player, you can say whatever you want, while we’re 7-3. And, you know, whoever else is undefeated, that doesn’t mean anything. What matters is who’s the best player, he’s the best player. Here’s what I’ll say. His numbers obviously prove to everybody what he’s done over the entire year. And then a night, like tonight, I think kind of solidified that.”

Daniels will look to add to his Heisman resume this weekend against Georgia State.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire