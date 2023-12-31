Brian Kelly talks about the impact of Logan Diggs

Logan Diggs transferred to LSU after being with Brian Kelly at Notre Dame. He immediately became the featured back for the Tigers and he got better as the season went on. Diggs carried the ball 118 times for 652 yards and seven touchdowns as well as catching eight passes for 82 yards.

His best game of the year happened when the Tigers needed an offensive spark the most. LSU went on the road to play the Missouri Tigers, who finished with an 11-win season by the way, and Missouri was giving LSU a run for their money. Diggs rushed 24 times for 134 yards and a touchdown to help lead LSU to a 49-39 win.

Kelly was asked about the impact Diggs could have against Wisconsin and here is what he had to say.

“Yeah, I think it’s very important,” Kelly said per On3. “Look, I think we all know that his physicality, his ability to play injury-free helped our football team immensely. When he’s banged up, obviously we’ve turned to other players that we think very highly of, as well. He looks good in practice. He’s got a great attitude. We expect him to be the kind of player he’s been when he’s been healthy for us.

“We’re really fortunate that we’ve got I think 20 out of the 21 players playing in this game. That allows these guys to go out and finish on a high note. So it should be fun to watch him play.”

Hopefully, we get to see a lot of Diggs in the bowl game.

