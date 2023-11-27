Brian Kelly talks about the growth of Malik Nabers

In 11 games this season, Malik Nabers has only finished with less than 100 receiving yards three times. Nabers had a great day against the Texas A&M Aggies as he had six receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He extended his nation-leading reception yard total as he now has 1,546 yards this season.

Nabers has come a long way during his LSU career. He worked his way up the depth chart to become the top receiver on the roster and now he is the No. 1 wide receiver in the country.

Brian Kelly talked about his growth after LSU’s win over the Aggies on Saturday.

“It’s the natural progression within this program that players are going to develop and that when it’s time for them to move to that next level, whether it’s their sophomore year, junior year, senior year, you’re going to see player development here,” Kelly said. “That’s why I love coaching. That’s why I’m in this business because we’re going to develop our players. And so he’s part of a program where you’re going to see player development, our players are going to have their best year in their later years as they develop.”

LSU awaits its bowl selection after the conference championship games.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire