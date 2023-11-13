Brian Kelly stumps for Jayden Daniels’ Heisman candidacy

Jayden Daniels had a phenomenal game against the Florida Gators on Saturday night. He finished the game 17-for-26 as he threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball 12 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350+ yards and run for 200+ yards in a single game.

I believe that he is the best player in the country and I don’t know if it is even close. I do not care what LSU’s record is. Name another player that does what Daniels does for LSU every week. He is playing in the toughest conference in college football and he is putting on a show every week.

LSU coach Brian Kelly agreed when asked about Daniels’ Heisman candidacy.

“If he didn’t win it tonight, he’s got to be the leading candidate because what he did tonight, unless the Heisman is just about popularity,” he said. “If you want to be the most popular, then fine, but he’s the best player in college football. He did something tonight that no one’s ever done. So if that doesn’t make you the leading candidate, then maybe the Heisman is not really for the best player. Maybe it’s for the most popular player.”

LSU will take on Georgia State in Baton Rouge this weekend.

