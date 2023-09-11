Brian Kelly still sees the SEC as the standard

We’re two weeks into the 2023 season, and let’s face it, the SEC has not looked good in marquee games.

LSU vs. Florida State, South Carolina vs. North Carolina and Texas at Alabama all went wrong for the conference. Mississippi State was able to beat Arizona in overtime and Ole Miss beat Tulane on the road, but those are the only bright spots.

Those stats raise the question, is the SEC still the standard for college football? Is the conference showing cracks in its armor? Georgia has won back-to-back national championships and they entered the season as the No. 1 team in the country. Alabama and LSU both started in the top five, as well. Now, only one of those teams remains undefeated.

Brian Kelly was asked about the conference during his press conference today, here is what he had to say.

“Ask anyone if they want to play an SEC team, I bet they’d rather try and play somebody else.” For all the SEC haters… pic.twitter.com/NGgTPDCEU0 — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) September 11, 2023

Even if the conference is having a down year, Kelly thinks that there is not a team out there that is excitedly scheduling to play an SEC team. That name still holds weight.

