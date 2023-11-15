Brian Kelly speaks on the firings of Jimbo Fisher and Zach Arnett

Who would have thought that just a short time after Texas A&M beat Mississippi State 51-10 in College Station both head coaches would be fired?

The SEC is a tough conference to be a head coach in. You are playing in the hardest conference in college football and you are expected to produce every year. There are expectations of 10 or more wins every year.

Only Nick Saban and Kirby Smart are doing that consistently. Brian Kelly did it last year and Lane Kiffin may do it this year but it is not common. Kelly gave his thoughts on Jimbo Fisher and Zach Arnett being fired recently.

“Yeah, I mean it’s, you know, in our profession it’s unfortunately that time of year where decisions are made and they’re tough decisions,” Kelly said, per On3. “Those are good men and I know them both. They love coaching. Tough decisions are made at this time of the year for whatever the reasons are.

“Each university has to make what they consider to be the best decisions for the direction of their programs. But, you know, the human side of it is I’m a coach as well and they’re good people, they’re good fathers, good husbands and you hope that they, you know, obviously land on their feet.”

Both of these teams will be looking to make a splash in the coaching carousel.

