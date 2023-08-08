Brian Kelly shares thoughts on Monday's fight at LSU football practice

BATON ROUGE — Monday's fight might as well be ancient history to LSU football coach Brian Kelly.

Tuesday was a new day, another day to teach and learn. Yesterday's scuffle at preseason practices during an 11 vs. 11 scrimmage involving Harold Perkins, Kyren Lacy and others was already in Kelly's rearview mirror.

"That's so far behind me — yesterday — because they're 18 to 21-year-olds. And so this morning there were so many teaching moments down here in this hallway and in this locker room that I forgot about yesterday," Kelly said Tuesday. "So you know, you deal with what's happening in front of you and you try to bring everything back to what your process is."

Shortly following Monday's fight, Kelly also spoke one-on-one with Perkins after he attempted to sub himself into the resumed 11 vs. 11 scrimmage. He didn't get into the specifics of their conversation, but did say it was a "teaching moment."

Perkins did not play a snap for the rest of the scrimmage.

"You better take your chance to teach while that happens," Kelly said.

Few LSU players have had a wilder journey than Tre Bradford since he enrolled at LSU in 2020.

Bradford spent his freshman season with the Tigers before transferring to Oklahoma for his sophomore campaign. However, he never played a snap for the Sooners, leaving the program and returning to LSU before the start of the 2021 campaign.

Bradford appeared in one game in 2021 before leaving the team again during preseason practices ahead of the 2022 season. He didn't play in 2022 but returned to LSU for his third stint with the program ahead of preseason practices this year.

According to Kelly, Bradford's return to the program this season was all driven by him.

"He had a long road. I mean, he had to get back into school on his own. We didn't help him," Kelly said. "He had to do everything and do it on his own. And the way we left it with him was that, look, we're open to second chances here. But this one is on you."

Kelly said that Bradford re-enrolled into the university without the team's help. Clearing that hurdle allowed him to work out with the team this summer, eventually leading to him earning an invite to preseason practices after he was cleared by LSU's strength and conditioning staff.

"He earned a second chance," Kelly said.

