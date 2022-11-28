Brian Kelly shares his message to the team before the SEC Championship

It is not a stretch to say that Saturday didn’t go as planned for LSU.

The Tigers entered the game with a chance to possibly win their way into the College Football Playoff, but Texas A&M had different plans. LSU walked into College Station and was stunned by the Aggies in Jimbo Fisher’s last game of the regular season.

So, what is the message Brian Kelly is going to tell his team as they travel to Atlanta to face the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game? Although the college football playoff is off the table, the Tigers can still win the league and spoil Georgia’s perfect season.

“This is hard. And they’ve been great all year and have done incredible things. They’ve changed everything that they’ve known in terms of their routine and the way they think and their habits. You have to do it consistently, you know? You can’t just rely on talent. Talent’s got to make plays. Traits have got to be present every single day, and when you flip switch to performance, you’ve got to bring those with you. For some reason, we were off today. And it’s my job to get this team prepared. And I didn’t get them prepared the way they needed to be… I’m disappointed in that.”

An SEC Championship and a 10-win season are on the line this weekend. Kelly will be tasked with getting this team ready after a disappointing loss that took a lot of the intrigue out of this game.

Everything Brian Kelly said after LSU's loss to Texas A&M

