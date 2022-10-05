Brian Kelly shares biggest takeaway from his first month in the SEC

Other than one season in which Notre Dame participated in the ACC (2020), the last time Brian Kelly coached in a conference was in 2009 at Cincinnati.

It has to be a bit of a culture shock going from an independent school where you can schedule anyone you want to the best conference in college football. If there is any coach in college football that could make that huge adjustment, it’s Kelly.

When he met with the media, he discussed the biggest takeaways from the difference between who his teams used to play at Notre Dame, and who he plays now at LSU.

“Fast and physical. I think the proliferation of the offensive talent, for me, has been probably the biggest thing. The skill talents,” said Kelly. “And then, the interior defensive lines across the board. This weekend, we’re gonna see probably 10 or 12 players roll in for Tennessee. So, I think it’s that consistent defensive line presence. Then the skill players on the perimeter are just outstanding at this level in the SEC.”

LSU has a big conference game this weekend as it takes on the Tennessee Volunteers at 11 a.m. in Baton Rouge.

