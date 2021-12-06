Brian Kelly set to visit with five-star linebacker Harold Perkins

LSU Tigers’ new head coach Brian Kelly is looking to make a final push for the No. 6 player in the country.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Kelly will visit with five-star target Harold Perkins (subscription required). Texas A&M’s head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian will also pay visits to the top linebacker in the state of Texas.

Perkins recently listed LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M as his final three schools. He isn’t going to make a decision until the Under Armour All-American game. Industry experts believe that he will ultimately land in College Station but the new LSU head coach is going to make a push to land his pledge.

The report also indicated the possibility of Perkins taking an official visit to Baton Rouge prior to the NCAA’s dead period. He has taken official visits to both Texas and Texas A&M. It remains to be seen as to if that will be the came with the Tigers as well.

The interesting dynamic is that Kelly has yet to announce any of his coaching staff to this point. Who will be running the defense? It could be Daronte Jones, who showed improvement throughout the season in his first year as a play caller.

Blake Baker is listed as Perkins’ primary recruiter and there are rumors of him possibly joining SMU as the defensive coordinator. There are plenty of layers to this, hopefully, closure is coming soon on that front.

