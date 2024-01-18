Brian Kelly sees Jayden Daniels-like traits in Garrett Nussmeier

We are turning the page and getting ready for the 2024 football season.

With that, Brian Kelly and the Tigers are preparing to trot out onto the field with a new quarterback at the helm. Garrett Nussmeier will take over as the new QB as Jayden Daniels is headed to the NFL. Nussmeier got his first start as a Tiger against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl and after starting slow he got hot at the end of the game.

Nussmeier finished the game 31-for-45 as he threw for 395 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception as he led the Tigers to a 35-31 win over the Badgers. Kelly recently stated that he sees traits of Daniels in Nussmeier.

“Certainly, again I don’t think you win a game on athleticism,” Kelly said, per On3. “You have to have the things necessary to overcome a deficit, overcome being a first-time starter. You can’t just get by on arm talent. You’ve got to be a guy that’s confident in your ability, has a great process that he trusts.”

“So he’s got a lot of the same traits that Jayden does, obviously he doesn’t run and has the escapability, you didn’t see any of that today where Jayden created a lot of yards for us there. But Nuss can do it in other ways and I think he’s gonna continue to do that for us.”

Nussmeier will have the weapons around him in 2024 to make a huge splash in the college football world.

