Brian Kelly says Nick Saban gave him advice for the LSU job

Brian Kelly doesn’t need a lot of help as he takes the helm at LSU. His track record speaks for itself.

He was the winningest coach in Notre Dame history when he left for the SEC, and he’s the third-winningest active head coach in the FBS. But that doesn’t mean he has nothing to learn, and he said he got some advice from the guy at the top of that list.

Alabama coach Nick Saban certainly knows what it takes to win in college football, as he’s won seven national titles during his coaching career. He also knows what it takes to win in Baton Rouge, where he coached from 2000-04 and won the national title in 2003.

Kelly said that Saban told him he should take the job and gave him advice about how to succeed with the Tigers, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.

“Nick and I have always had a relationship,” Kelly said. “We’re busy. So, it’s not like we’re gonna sit down and say, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ In my conversations, he can talk about his experiences and what the strengths are of a program like LSU. I was able to obviously put enough together that this was a great program and a great opportunity. Look, he’s been here. He knows. When you get advice and counsel from a guy like Nick Saban, he’s a good one to take it from.”

Saban may be a competitor in the SEC West, but he’s also the most accomplished coach currently in the game. Kelly would do well to heed his advice as he looks to become the fourth-straight Tigers coach to capture a national title.

