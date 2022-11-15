Brian Kelly says this LSU team is still growing after Arkansas win, SEC West title

After Saturday’s win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, the LSU Tigers moved their overall record to 8-2 this season and 6-1 in conference play. They are now locked in to play in Atlanta for the SEC Championship against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

This team has gone through a lot of growing pains this season. That happens when you hire a brand new coaching staff and have a team loaded with a lot of transfers and young guys. Those growing pains showed in the first game of the season in a loss to Florida State, but since then LSU has gotten better every week (with an exception of the Tennessee game).

When Brian Kelly met with the media after Saturday’s win, he was asked whether this team still growing.

“Oh yeah, but you still have to find ways to make plays and win these games at the end. We’re far from a finished product, I don’t think anybody’s in there feeling like ‘we’ve arrived,’ we’ve got a lot of work to do. But during this journey, we’re still finding ways to win football games. I think I’ve said this from the very beginning, the goal coming into this year was to be better in November, to play hard and to teach this team how to win… those were the tenets that I wanted to instill in this team. And those are there, they know how to win football games, and that’s a great trait to have. They believe they’re going to win, and they find a way to win. And this is a perfect example.”

LSU will host UAB for Senior Night this Saturday at 8 p.m. CT. The Tigers in all likelihood need to win out to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

