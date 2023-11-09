Brian Kelly says LSU must eliminate distractions after third loss

Nick Saban has coined the term “rat poison” when it comes to describing how some people love to talk about a team online. There are always critics and there are always doubters. You can’t get lost in all of the comments. You have to be able to tune out all of the noise.

LSU had a lot of noise surrounding this team as we entered the season. This Tigers team was deemed a team that may go all the way to the National Championship. We’re nine games into the season and those hopes have been dashed. LSU has three losses and the Tigers are out of the SEC championship race and out of the college football playoff race.

Brian Kelly talked about drowning out the noise recently.

“I think these guys understand that there are natural distractions out there and most of them are through social media and what is written,” Kelly said, per On3. “And it’s not just from the media, it’s from the crazies that are on Twitter and things of that nature that are uninformed. So you just have to eliminate these distractions during the season and focus on what you can control. And I think I’ve gotta do a pretty good job of that,”

LSU will take on the Florida Gators this Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire