Brian Kelly says LSU isn’t looking past Army matchup in Week 8

The Tigers have a much-needed break from SEC play this week as they play host to Army ahead of a bye.

With a two-week sabbatical from conference contests, it would be easy for LSU to start looking ahead to a Week 10 game against Alabama that could once again decide the SEC West. But with a tough matchup against a service academy in Army that is stylistically a bit difficult to prepare for, coach Brian Kelly said his team is not looking past its opponent.

“It’ll be important for our guys to think about what’s important right now,” Kelly said, per On3. “The bye week’s not important right now. We don’t go to the bye week this week. This week, we need to focus on our development and we need to focus on our process and we need to focus on Army. If we focus on anything else, we’ll get beat. This football team is not a team that can play with the dimmer. We’re either on or off. We need to be on. If we’re locked in and doing our thing the right way, we’re going to have a good Saturday. If we’re not, we’re gonna struggle. We’ll talk about that today when we meet. We’ve got to be locked in on our process and how we prepare this week against a really tough opponent.”

LSU seems to be approaching this game as it would an SEC opponent, which is made easier by the fact that there’s a week break between this matchup and the one in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers will look to move to 6-2 on the season against the Black Knights on Saturday.

