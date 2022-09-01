Brian Kelly says he knew who the starting quarterback was last week, keeping it secret ahead of opener

There is something to be said about the element of surprise. It’s a very smart tactic when you are going into war against an opponent that is not very familiar with you.

Brian Kelly is going to use that against the Florida State Seminoles in the first game of the season on Sunday. Out of all the questions Kelly has fielded about the roster, the one he has faced more than any other is, “Coach, who is the starting quarterback?”

The answer to that question is [redacted]. The only info we know is that the battle came down to two guys, Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.

“This is a 1A and 1B,” Kelly said of the competition. “This is not a 1 and a 2.”

So, if you’re Mike Norvell, how do you gameplan for two different quarterbacks that have separate skill sets? That’s the four-million-dollar question.

Kelly named the offensive line starters but did not mention the Game 1 starter at quarterback, not because he wasn’t sure who it was — he confirmed that the coaches have made a decision — but to keep the Seminoles on their toes.

