Brian Kelly says Joe Sloan, Cortez Hankton will be considered for open offensive coordinator position

As LSU prepares for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin, it also has an open staff position to fill.

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock recently departed to take the same role at Notre Dame, and he will not be with the team in Tampa on Jan. 1. In his stead, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and receivers coach/passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton will serve as interim co-offensive coordinators, sharing play-calling duties.

On Wednesday, coach Brian Kelly said that current staff will have “strong consideration” for the offensive coordinator position, per 247Sports’ Glen West. That would seemingly imply that both Sloan and Hankton have the chance to earn the job with this game, though there could also be outside candidates.

Sloan has play-calling experience having served as the offensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech previously. Hankton does not, though he has served as passing game coordinator both at LSU and for a national title-winning Georgia team.

