Brian Kelly says freshman running back Kaleb Jackson is ‘still learning’

He wasn’t a feature point for the offense in Saturday’s 41-14 win over Mississippi State, but Kaleb Jackson still managed to capture the attention of LSU fans.

The true freshman running back has seen his role increase as the season has progressed, and he saw five carries for 19 yards on Saturday. One of those runs featured Jackson laying a hit on a defender that ultimately went semi-viral.

Speaking to the media Monday, coach Brian Kelly said he’s been impressed with the physical attributes Jackson brings to the table, though he still has a lot to learn after missing his senior year of high school, specifically when it comes to details like pass protection.

“The obvious answer is a physicality, explosiveness, but a young man who is still learning how to play this game… He’s learning how to play the game every time he steps on the field, and he’s terrific to coach,” Kelly said. “The great part about it is he doesn’t have much baggage, he’s learning a lot about the game as we go along… Just teaching him the game and him learning the game is kind of where we’re at with him, but it’s easy to see the raw physical ability.”

LSU freshman RB Kaleb Jackson: pic.twitter.com/2YKuVPdrGJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2023

LSU has a very deep running back room, but Jackson — who also sees action as a returner — has quickly made it clear that he has too much raw ability to keep off the field, even if he remains a work in progress.

