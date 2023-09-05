Brian Kelly says Florida State game was a ‘total failure’

LSU entered Sunday night’s game with a lot of high expectations.

The Tigers had hopes of an undefeated season and possibly a Heisman campaign for Jayden Daniels. While Daniels is still a possible Heisman winner, the dream of an undefeated season flew out the window when LSU was outscored 31-7 in the second half by Florida State.

LSU’s offense could not get anything going and the secondary got smoked by Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson. The LSU faithful was stunned. The only thing Brian Kelly can do now is learn from this week’s errors and fix the mistakes. He was asked what he thought about his team’s performance after the game and here’s what he had to say.

“But this is a total failure on a coaching standpoint and a player standpoint that we have to obviously address and we have to own,” Kelly said. “I know adversity is always going to strike at some time in this game and this is our first real piece of adversity, if you will, that we have to address. I’m confident our guys and our coaches will rally in the manner that they need to.”

The Tigers will get a chance to right their wrongs this weekend against Grambling State.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire