Brian Kelly says defense will work to improve: ‘We’re not canceling the season’

If you want to know what went wrong for LSU in its 55-49 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday night, one quick glance at the box score would tell the story.

The Tigers allowed an unbelievable 706 yards, spoiling another phenomenal outing from the offense as they just couldn’t keep the Rebels out of the end zone.

If there is any silver lining from that performance, coach Brian Kelly said after the game, it’s the fact that the defense responded well to start the second half, allowing just three third-quarter points before a 21-point barrage in the fourth overpowered the Tigers.

“I mean, we kept them to three in the third quarter,” he said after the game. “Look, it was some resiliency to the group. It’s just, we have a long way to go. I mean, listen, we’re not canceling the season. Okay, we’re gonna be there and we’re gonna work our tails off to get better. And it was gut-wrenching, it was difficult of a loss. And our guys felt it too, and we’re gonna go back to work.

“And we’re going to work our tails off to get better. And we’re going to work to get our offense even better. And hopefully, that will be good enough to go up to Columbia and go back on the road in an SEC matchup against a really good football team and get a win. We’re trying to get through week to week now, day to day. That’s going to be our focus.”

The Tigers will certainly have a lot to work on this week before they head to Columbia to take on an unbeaten Missouri team that has looked dangerous on offense this season.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire