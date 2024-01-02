Brian Kelly says it was his choice to sit Malik Nabers after he broke record in ReliaQuest Bowl

On Monday afternoon, Malik Nabers broke the LSU school record for most receiving yards in a career. He eclipsed 3,000 yards receiving in the first half as the Tigers worked their way to a win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Nabers finished his career with 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in 38 games as an LSU Tiger. His final year on the bayou was his best one. He had 89 receptions in 13 games for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns as he helped Jayden Daniels win a Heisman Trophy while he was snubbed from getting the Biletnikoff Trophy.

Nabers did not even have to play in this game as he could have chosen to do what so many other players have done this year, he could have opted out. He could have opted out to try and avoid an injury that would have hurt his draft stock.

Nabers ultimately sat the rest of the game after breaking the record, which Brian Kelly said was a decision from the coaches.

Brian Kelly said Malik Nabers wanted to keep playing after breaking the #LSU record. "He wanted to do it for his teammates. He wanted to do it for LSU. He wanted to do it to break the record. And I think that’s great. "He fought me a little on that." Next up: 1st Round pick. https://t.co/eDLapROi5E — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 1, 2024

He is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

