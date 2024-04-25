Brian Kelly says Brian Thomas Jr. is ‘ascending,’ has only scratched surface of ability

As draft day is now upon us, there are three clear wide receivers at the top of the class in Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU’s Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.

However, once you get beyond that group, the next man up could be another LSU star: Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas has been seen as a first-rounder for most of the cycle, but his stock has soared over the last couple of months after a very impressive NFL combine showing.

Appearing on Good Morning Football with Peter Schrager on Thursday morning, coach Brian Kelly said he sees Thomas as an incredible athlete who is just starting to realize the full potential of his abilities.

“Ascending in my eyes,” Kelly said. “This is a guy that is just breaking onto the scene. He won a state championship in basketball, he’s just an incredible athlete who I think is scratching the surface. Tall, athletic. He’s not just a guy that runs nine routes. He can run after the catch, he’s very slippery after he catches the football, he can make people miss, I just think he’s a guy who continues to get better and better.”

Thomas has a pretty wide range with which he could be picked, though he is almost certainly going to be a first-round pick. Some mocks project him going in the top 15, while other have him falling toward the end of the round.

But regardless of how long he’s on the board, he’s going to provide a very high-upside receiver for whichever team selects him.

