What Brian Kelly said in his opening press conference

On Wednesday, LSU officially announced Brian Kelly as the head coach.

“I will say this that when we talk about making decisions it is really about people,” Kelly said in his opening statement. “This is so much about alignment and for me, this alignment relative to this university, the goals, what is in store for LSU athletics. That is what the draw is for me.”

Kelly thanked President Tate and athletic director Scott Woodward as well as the Board of Supervisors at LSU. “I can’t say enough about my 12 years at Notre Dame, the incredible people I worked with, and certainly the incredible players that I had the honor to coach there. But that alignment also has to be with my family because this has been a family journey for me.”

Kelly did point out his wife and children that were in attendance at the press conference. “On both sides of the aisle at LSU, the alignment, my family’s alignment, and certainly the opportunity to be here amongst the finest players, staff, coaches,” Kelly said. “Being part of the SEC, an incredible challenge and opportunity in my life that I was excited to take on once I got to meet Scott [Woodward] and spend time with Scott.”

Kelly did speak to his alignment in excellence in academics and athletics.

A look at what Brian Kelly said to reporters during the question and answer segment of the press conference.

Kelly on what drew him to LSU

"I came down here because I wanted to be with the best. You're looked at in terms of championships here and I want that. I want to be under the bright lights. That's part of the draw here. "This is my first day in Louisiana and I'm going to learn more as I go." — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) December 1, 2021

Kelly on recruiting

With the looming early signing day Dec. 15, Brian Kelly said LSU has to "work with a sense of urgency" to finish the recruiting class. "We're not going to take a step back," he said. "There's work to be done." — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 1, 2021

Kelly on why LSU

Kelly "I came here because I want to be with the best" — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) December 1, 2021

BK "I believe I can make a significant difference here" — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) December 1, 2021

Any staff decisions being made?

Brian Kelly says he hasn't made any decisions on current staffers staying with LSU — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) December 1, 2021

Offensive line is an issue for last couple of seasons, Kelly addressed the group

Kelly said the offensive line is the backbone of any great offense he has coached. He mentioned the brotherhood of offensive linemen. He said he will stick to his profile of what he is looking for in recruits. — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) December 1, 2021

Will Brian Kelly coach the bowl game?

On the topic of coaching in the bowl game, Brian Kelly said they haven't had that discussion. — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) December 1, 2021

Watch the full press conference

