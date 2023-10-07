Brian Kelly rules out three players in LSU football's game day injury report vs. Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – No. 23 LSU football linebacker Omar Speights and wide receivers Chris Hilton Jr. and Aaron Anderson are unavailable for LSU's matchup against No. 22 Missouri on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

Speights, Anderson and Hilton were all listed as doubtful on Thursday's injury report from coach Brian Kelly.

Speights and Hilton played last weekend against No. 15 Ole Miss. However, Speights had missed the previous two weeks with a hip flexor injury.

Anderson missed last Saturday's matchup against the Rebels with a hamstring.

Saturday is the fourth ever matchup between LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) and Missouri (5-0, 1-0).

LSU football injury report vs. Missouri: Game day update

Aaron Anderson: Unavailable

Omar Speights: Unavailable

Chris Hilton Jr.: Unavailable









Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football, Brian Kelly rules out three players vs. Missouri