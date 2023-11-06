Brian Kelly has a regret about LSU's game plan against Jalen Milroe and Alabama. Here's what it is.

BATON ROUGE – Brian Kelly has at least one regret from LSU football's 42-28 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

The Tigers' coach wishes his team could have deployed a spy on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to try to prevent the Crimson Tide's signal-caller from running for 155 yards and four touchdowns against No. 19 LSU (6-3, 4-2 SEC).

"There were third down situations, third and long, that clearly we felt like we wanted to be in more coverage and we felt like our unit pass rush could keep them in the pocket," Kelly said during his weekly press conference Monday. "That did not prove to be the case."

LSU gave up 507 yards to Milroe and Alabama's offense on Saturday. It was the first time all season that the Crimson Tide had gained over 500 yards against an SEC opponent.

The Tigers head back home this week, as LSU will host Florida (5-4, 3-3 SEC) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

