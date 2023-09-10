Brian Kelly reacts to LSU football's win over Grambling State
Brian Kelly reacts to LSU football's dominant win over Grambling State in Tiger Stadium.
Brian Kelly reacts to LSU football's dominant win over Grambling State in Tiger Stadium.
Kelly clearly made the comment to fire up LSU fans at his show Thursday. On Tuesday, he said "that's not something I would ever say."
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde lead off a special Labor Day edition of the College Football Enquirer with thoughts on all the biggest games and stories to come out of Week 1.
Florida State scored 31 consecutive points in the second half.
The Tigers won the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.
Texas' win over Alabama was the biggest result of Week 2. Who else came up big on Saturday?
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Mel Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension in 2021.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
There are better ways to celebrate your first UFC win.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.