Brian Kelly’s reaction to initial College Football Playoff rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the year have been released, and LSU sits at No. 14.

The Tigers are two spots behind Missouri, who LSU beat earlier this season. There has been a lot of talk about that, but LSU has two losses and Missouri only has one. Florida State comes in at No. 4 in the first playoff rankings.

The Tigers still have a chance to make a run all the way into the top four by the time the rankings matter. LSU will need to win out to make that happen. Brian Kelly discussed his thoughts on the rankings ont he SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday.

“It’s really where you’re ranked in December,” Kelly said, per On3. “These earlier rankings… it’s early in the race. Everybody is jockeying for position. It’s much better to be undefeated at this time because you allow yourself a little better of an opportunity.”

The path to the playoffs runs through Tuscaloosa this Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire