Brian Kelly raves about Jayden Daniels after another big performance in win over Missouri

Jayden Daniels has been putting up some gaudy numbers this season. He has put up better numbers in six games this season than he has in a full regular season for the past four years. Daniels has thrown for 1,969 yards, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions in his first six games.

That is more touchdowns in six games than in 14 games last season. It is the highest amount of touchdowns in his career. His highest yardage amount was when he threw for 2,943 yards as a freshman at Arizona State. He is putting up numbers that are comparable to Joe Burrow’s numbers in 2019.

Brian Kelly was asked about his thoughts on Daniels recently.

“He’s playing at an elite level,” Kelly said during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference, per On3. “He leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in total offense. He leads the SEC in total touchdowns and pass efficiency. His development has been well chronicled. He’s done all the things necessary to put himself in this position — he has worked his tail off. It’s great to see him have this kind of success. Our offense has really been driven a led by him.”

If the Tigers want to fight for a top spot in the SEC West, it will depend on the play of Daniels.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire