Brian Kelly provides injury updates on two LSU football starters before Mississippi State matchup

BATON ROUGE – LSU football linebacker Omar Speights is doubtful and tight end Mason Taylor is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Mississippi State, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday.

Speights sat out the second half of last Saturday's win over Grambling State. Taylor sprained his ankle in the first half against Grambling and did not return.

"I'm less optimistic about (Speights)," Kelly said.

If Speights is unavailable to play, LSU will rely on Greg Penn III, West Weeks, Whit Weeks and Christian Brathwaite at inside linebacker while keeping Harold Perkins in a flexible role.

Ka'Morreun Pimpton, Mac Markway, Jackson McGohan and Connor Gilbreath would fill in for Taylor if he is ruled out.

LSU faces Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

LSU football injury report vs. Mississippi State: Thursday update

Mason Taylor: Questionable (game-time decision)

Omar Speights: Doubtful

THE LAST TIME LSU DIDN'T FACE MISS. ST.: The state of college football the last time LSU football didn't face Mississippi State

JK JOHNSON UPDATE: Brian Kelly provides update on injured Ohio State transfer, LSU football CB JK Johnson

LOGAN DIGGS' IMPORTANCE: How Brian Kelly lured Logan Diggs to Notre Dame, and why he is important for LSU football

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football injury updates on Mason Taylor, Omar Speights