Brian Kelly provides update on injured Ohio State transfer, LSU football CB JK Johnson

BATON ROUGE — LSU football cornerback JK Johnson won't "realistically" be able to return for the Tigers until December, coach Brian Kelly said on his weekly teleconference Wednesday.

Johnson suffered a left leg fracture during the beginning of preseason practices and has since had successful surgery on the injury, Kelly said.

"That's a long-term injury," Kelly said.

Johnson, who transferred from Ohio State to LSU this offseason, was expected to be an important aspect of the Tigers' cornerbacks room this season. He was a former top-50 recruit and started five games in two seasons with the Buckeyes.

LSU (1-1) has also struggled at the position to start this season. Syracuse transfer Duce Chestnut and Southeastern transfer Zy Alexander struggled in LSU's season opener against Florida State, and former five-star recruit and Texas A&M transfer Denver Harris was benched during that matchup.

No. 14 LSU hits the road to face Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

LATEST INJURY REPORT: Brian Kelly lists two starters on LSU football's latest injury report

LANCE HEARD VS. MISS. STATE: LSU football will play 5-star freshman Lance Heard vs. Mississippi State: Here's how.

LSU VS. ARKANSAS: LSU football vs. Arkansas start time, TV announced for Week 4 matchup

[Want more SEC football news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the SEC Unfiltered newsletter today!]

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Brian Kelly gives LSU football injury update on JK Johnson